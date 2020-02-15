Pancake races to be held in Woodley town centre on Shrove Tuesday

PANCAKES will be flying through the centre of Woodley on Shrove Tuesday thanks to a new initiative.

The Rotary Club of Loddon Vale is organising the fun event on February 25, and is inviting schools, coffee shops and businesses to do batter – sorry, battle to be crowned winners of the inaugural Woodley pancake races.

Kim Barnes, community services joint chair, said: “This is the first time Woodley has held such an event and we hope it will prove to be great fun.”

There will be several heats from the afternoon onwards.

“We have invited local primary schools to send along some of their children,” Kim added. “Those with additional needs can take part in fun races during a quieter time and then other children can take part when school has finished at 3.30pm.

“We hope to have a race of the coffee shops, to see which of the local cafes will be able to display the winning pancake race certificate, and to have other local businesses take part in races against each other.

“There will be certificates and some prizes for race winners and we will be holding a raffle with some great prizes.”

Shrove Tuesday is traditionally a day of fun ahead of the more solemn season of Lent, when many people forego a treat, such as chocolate until Easter Sunday. And the Rotarians have one eye on that finish line, as they will be teaming up with representatives from the Thames Vale Vultures for the annual Easter egg collection, ahead of their egg run on Good Friday, April 10.

“The Rotary Club of Loddon Vale store the eggs they collect, thanks to the generosity of [Woodley-based business] Hicks, then distribute the eggs to disadvantaged children and older people,” Kim said.

All money raised from the event will go to local charities and groups supported by the Rotary Club.

And the event, which takes place in Crockhamwell Road shopping precinct, has been welcomed by the Woodley Town Council.

Cllr Keith Baker, who leads the council, said: “I am delighted that a traditional pancake race is going to take place in Woodley Town Centre. Such races can be so much fun and enjoyed by both participants and onlookers.

“Can I congratulate the organisers on putting this race on showing you do not have to have technology to have fun.

“I wish all the participants the greatest of success and hope that some pancakes survive to be possibly eaten.”