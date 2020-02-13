Paramedics assaulted as they try to calm incident caused by people crossing the road

AN AMBULANCE crew were assaulted by a driver and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 4pm on Peacock Lane in Jennet’s Park, Bracknell – just over the border of Wokingham borough.

Thames Valley Police said that although a 54 year-old-man from Bracknell was arrested and released under investigation, they are hoping that witnesses, or those with with dash cam footage, will come forward.

Police said that a group of people were trying to cross the road when the driver of a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa, shouted and then assaulted them.

Paramedics from a passing ambulance then attempted to calm the situation down, but were also assaulted.

None of the victims – a man and a woman in their early thirties and two paramedics – required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Mitchell Plunkett, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak with a witness that mentioned to police officers that they had footage of the incident on their dash cam, but then left the scene of the incident without providing contact details.

“If you know who this person could be, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us by using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200041637.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”