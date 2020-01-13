Parents invited to take part in autism advice workshops

Charity Autism Berkshire is running the events to help parents and carers of children with a diagnosis of autism or whose children are on the Berkshire CAMHS waiting list for an autism assessment

PARENTS are being offered the chance to book free places on autism advice workshops taking place over the next few weeks.

The charity Autism Berkshire is running the events to help parents and carers of children with a diagnosis of autism or whose children are on the Berkshire CAMHS waiting list for an autism assessment.

The seminars include Understanding Autism, Managing Anger and Meeting Sensory Needs, which were developed by the National Autistic Society, and Emotional Self-Regulation workshops, developed by Autism Berkshire’s family support team.

Reading, at RISC, in London Street: Managing Anger (Friday, January 31); Understanding Autism (Wednesday, February 5); Emotional Self-Regulation (Wednesday, March 4).

Wokingham, at St Paul’s Church, in Reading Road: Emotional Self-Regulation (Thursday, February 27); Managing Anger (Thursday, March 19).

Sessions run from 10am to 2.30pm.

Autism Berkshire’s chief executive officer, Jane Stanford-Beale, said: “All these workshops give parents and carers an opportunity to improve their understanding of autism and their children’s needs in a friendly and supportive setting.

“Places are limited, so I would encourage people to book as soon as possible to make sure they will be able to attend.”

For more information about all these workshops and to register for free places,

visit www.autismberkshire.org.uk/workshops-parents-carers/ or email contact@autismberkshire.org.uk