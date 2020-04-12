Parish’s visit down the rabbit hole proves fruitful: Panto is a hit

A GROUP from Wokingham ventured down the rabbit hole to raise hundreds of pounds for a local charity.

The total raised from this year’s Corpus Christi Parish pantomime, Alice in Pantoland, was a massive nearly £2,000 which will be donated to Wokingham-based charity Building For The Future.

Performed in Holme Grange School’s Caudwell Theatre at the end of January, the total raised has been calculated to £1,800, which will be given to the charity to help the charity’s work supporting children with additional needs across the borough.

The charity is parent-led and provides support, activities and therapy to disabled children and those with additional needs in the Wokingham area.

The adapted version of the famous Lewis Carroll work was a success, with the titular Alice instead falling into Pantoland, meeting many colourful characters along the way as she returned to the real world.

The show’s director Harry Pamely said: “We were very pleased with how this year’s pantomime worked out.

“There were three terrific performances, and we are thrilled with how much

we managed to raise for a brilliant local cause.

“My thanks to the cast and crew, as well as the audience for supporting us.

“We have a lot of fun creating, rehearsing and performing a pantomime every year, and we are always looking for more people to join each year.

“Preparations for next year’s show are already underway. We have held a production meeting via the internet to decide next year’s show, which we are already getting excited about.”

The next Corpus Christi Parish

pantomime will be The Pied Piper, and will be taking place at Caudwell Theatre in January 2021.

Mr Pamely added: “If you want to get involved in any capacity, on stage or off,

we’d love to hear from you. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never done anything like this before, you will be most welcome.”

The group is made up of many people from 11 years-old to over 60. For more information, e-mail: parishpantocc@gmail.com