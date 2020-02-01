Party time for COATS helpers

VOLUNTEERS were celebrated for their commitment to COATS — a Crowthorne-based charity that supports senior citizens.

Last month, more than 80 volunteers enjoyed a meal, wine and entertainment and the recently refurbished centre, which is based in Pinewood Avenue.

Chairman of the trustees, John Barnes thanked the volunteers for their hard work running the COATS shop based in the High Street, driving the minibus, working in the kitchen and helping to improve the lives of senior citizens in Crowthorne and the surrounding area.

The centre is looking for more volunteers to help across all areas, and welcome new visitors to their new centre.

For details, call 01344 773464 or visit: coatscrowthorne.org.uk