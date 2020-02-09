Paw Patrol to visit Bracknell's The Lexicon in time for half-term

CHARACTERS from the popular children’s television series Paw Patrol will be leading half-term fun in neighbouring Bracknell.

Bricklive has teamed up with The Lexicon to present a special brick trail around the town centre.

A number of colourful toy brick models have been hidden, based on characters such as Chase, Marshall and Skye.

The hunt will be open from 9am to 5.30pm from Thursday, February 13 through to Saturday, February, giving plenty of time for families to find them.

For more details, log on to www.thelexiconbracknell.com