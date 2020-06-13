Pebble the puppy makes a spectacle of himself on Saturday night telly

FROM the front page of The Wokingham Paper to national TV star – not a bad day’s work for a champion chewer.

In April, we reported on a cheeky – and gorgeous – pup called Pebble. While 12-year-old Chloe was enjoying a night in a tent pitched up in her back garden, her mischievous pal chomped on her glasses.

Thanks to the quick actions of the Specsavers branch in Denmark Street, the specs were fixed – and placed in a puppy-proof case.

The story warmed the hearts of readers across the land, and from this evening Chloe and Pebble will appear in a new television advert for the opticians.

It tells the story of store colleagues and some of their customers during lockdown when its doors were closed apart from offering urgent and essential care, and shows how store staff had to change the way they worked to help people outside the normal test room environment – offering eye and hearing care for people in car parks, on doorsteps and at picnic tables.

Our front page on April 23 featured Pebble the spectacle-chewing dog

Sean Caskey, store partner at Specsavers Wokingham, said the team were really pleased for Chloe to have had her story selected for the ‘big screen’.

“It’s no surprise as the dog makes a good villain of the story,” Sean says.

“We’re making a second pair of specs for Chloe now, as her last replacements were chomped. I think we’ll be providing a tin of dog food with this pair.”

The chewed glasses that Pebble enjoyed munching on

And Chloe’s family are equally delighted to be featured in the campaign

Chloe’s mum Estelle Jackson says: ‘I was mortified when I found out that Pebble had eaten Chloe’s glasses again and I was embarrassed at the thought of having to tell the store.

“Although Chloe isn’t back at school yet, she spends a lot of time on her laptop reading and typing, so she really needs glasses to learn properly and see. So, I had to call on the superheroes at Specsavers Wokingham again.

“Fortunately, they were really friendly and good-humoured about it, and told me this happens all the time. They immediately ordered new frames and put the lenses Chloe needs to one side so they can make her a new pair.

“We’re so pleased to be asked to feature in the advert and be given the opportunity to publicly thank the team who’ve been helping Wokingham see clearly throughout lockdown.”

Pebble is a real cutie, so his munching is easily forgiven

Pebble’s munching continues, and the family have to be careful about what they leave around.

“Chloe’s really looking forward to being able to show Pebble off on TV – and Pebble seems to be just as excited to become famous for being so naughty,” Estelle says.

“Sadly, she definitely hasn’t learnt her lesson. She’s eaten three TV remotes in the last month – we’re having to hide everything from her.

“I promise we’ll keep Chloe’s new glasses safe.”

Pebble and Chloe aren’t the only local stars in the new advert: it also features youngster Finley, who is described as an adventurer from Yateley.

The advert will be shown for the first time on ITV around 7.30pm this evening, during Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, which this week revives Take Your Pick.