Pedal of thanks to raise money for Royal Berkshire Hospital

Rangers Sports are inviting keen cyclists to take part in their ‘Pedal of Thanks’ to raise money for the Royal Berkshire Hospital.To say this is no ordinary year for Rangers Sports would be an understatement.

They began practicing bike rides on Sunday mornings and in the past 12 weeks they have covered more than 1000 miles as a group and aim to continue this wonderful experience in the future.



Taking this initiative further, and to show gratitude towards the health care professionals, Rangers Sports have tried to put together a charity event for the Royal Berkshire Hospital – “THE PEDAL OF THANKS”.



This unique event is to encourage members of the public to ride a bike at a place of their choice, in their own time and most importantly – own speed.



As a symbolic gesture a group riders will ride from Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to Sir John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on Saturday, August 1. The start time is 8:30 AM from RBH Reading. The event has got no specific end time as each rider will ride at their own pace and comfort.



The riders will be riding following social distancing guidelines at all times and with proper protective gear. The main objective is to raise as much funds as possible for the RBH charity. The donations can be made using the Just Giving page (link below)

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rangers-Bikeathon