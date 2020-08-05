Personal trainer permits: Wokingham Borough Council relaunches compulsory scheme — but for free

A NEW SCHEME that has sparked controversy has been relaunched — but for free.

Last Thursday, Wokingham Borough Council launched compulsory Outdoor Fitness Training Permit for personal trainers and coaches who wanted to use borough council managed parks.

The permits would have originally started at £500, rising to £1,500 if there are more than 10 people per gathering.

The council scrapped the scheme on Saturday, but has now relaunched it for free.

It requires personal trainers and coaches to have public liability insurance up to £10 million, a DBS background check and relevant qualifications for their sport such as personal training certification at REPs level 3 or equivalent.

And these must all be current and last the duration of the permit.

They will also need appropriate risk assessments and first aid plans in place as well as follow current government Covid-19 guidance for their particular activity and for the numbers of people allowed per trainer.

Cllr John Kaiser, deputy leader of the borough council, said: “With some people still understandably cautious about returning to inside gyms, our parks are now being used far more for exercise run by professional trainers. But we have a duty of care to the general public to protect them when using our open spaces. This is why the permit is needed.

“This permit gives personal trainers and coaches a different option of venue for their clients. We’ve an abundance of fantastic parks in our borough which are perfect locations to have fun, get fit, and boost physical and mental wellbeing during these tough times. This being so, we must also make sure it’s safe for everyone.”

The permit covers:

Cantley Park, Wokingham

Bigshotte Park, Wokingham

Keephatch Park, Wokingham

Sandford Park, Woodley

Waverley Way, Finchampstead

Laurel Park, Earley

Elizabeth Park, Wokingham

Barkham Recreation Ground, Wokingham

Chalfont Park, Earley

Chestnut Park, Wokingham

It does not yet apply to our council-run country parks, nor parks run by town and parish councils.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/sports-and-activities/outdoor-activities/outdoor-fitness-training-permits/ or email the sports team at: sport@wokingham.gov.uk