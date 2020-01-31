Petition calls for solution to reopen Wokingham town centre car park

A PETITION about Denmark Street Car Park was presented to Wokingham Borough Council by Wokingham Town Councillor Daniel Hinton.

The car park was closed on Monday, August 26 by landlord Lunar Office Sarl, after a planning application to turn the site into houses was rejected.

At the meeting, held at the Shute End offices on Thursday, January 23, Cllr Hinton said that 4,123 signed the petition aimed at finding a solution to keep the car park open as it was a necessary part of the town’s infrastructure.

“I have to thank residents for signing but also local businesses who have, for more than three months, been encouraging people to sign. Without them, we wouldn’t have had anywhere near as many signatures.

“I’m aware that we are in a climate emergency and this goes against this but we had overwhelming support from the elderly and disabled who continuously said to me they won’t be able to access these shops due to lack of parking.

“We need to support our businesses in Denmark Street who have been struggling since the closure of this car park.

“Please find a way to reopen this car park.”