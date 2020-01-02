PETS & VETS: Winter walkies … when you don't feel like it

Enjoying being out in the fresh cold air or trudging around in the damp dark.

However you feel about walking in winter it is important that our canine friends still get out to exercise.

Here are a few tips to help make sure that you and your dogs are staying safe while out in the cold.

It is difficult to avoid walking your dog in the dark over the winter months and it is important that you and your dog are visible to each other as well as other traffic.

Think about wearing reflective clothing and buying a reflective jacket or harness for your dog.

You can also get LED lights for dog collars.

Please make sure your dog is on a short lead at all times next to roads and watch where you step.

It is more difficult to see hazards like broken glass on the pavement when walking in the dark.

Also don’t forget to take a torch and mobile phone with you.

On the very cold days make sure you and your dog keeps moving. You do not want to get too cold.

A winter coat is a great thing to keep a dog warm during cold weather

For older dogs and dogs with thinner coats it can be a good idea to get a winter coat for them.

This will help keep them toasty while out and about.

If they get wet make sure you dry them off with a towel as soon as you get in to help prevent chills.

It is important to take care of your dog’s feet over winter take extra care while drying them off after walks.

Ice and snow and mud can get caught up in hard balls between pads and this can be very painful to walk on. This is especially common in dogs with really hairy paws.

Please keep their paws trimmed short in winter and you may need to bathe their feet after coming in from your walk.

Please avoid walking them on gritted roads or if they have walked across a gritted road please rinse their paw when they get in.

The grit can cause chemical burns to their paws and if they lick it off themselves may cause salt poisoning. If you have any concerns about this please contact your vet.

Also stop your dog from drinking from driveway or road puddles after icy mornings.

Many people use de-icer products on their cars in the morning which means these puddles may contain antifreeze.

If your dog drinks from these puddles they can be very severely poisoned.

If you have any concerns we are here to help otherwise I hope you stay safe and enjoy your winter walks.

