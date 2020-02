The first running day for the Pinewood Miniature Railway for 2020 has been announced.

The special sit-on ride railway steam strains will be in operation from 1.30pm at Pinewood Leisure Centre on the third Sunday of each month.

Rides cost £1 each, and if you buy five you get the sixth free. Refreshments are available.

For more details, visit www.pinewoodrailway.co.uk