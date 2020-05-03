Pipe major Ron helps lead his street in Clap For Carers

A Wokingham piper is saluting all key workers in a rather special way during Clap for Carers.

Dressed head to toe in uniform, Pipe Major Ron Paterson honours frontline staff by playing his bagpipes along his road in Emmbrook at 8pm every Thursday.

“I just thought it’d be a nice thing to do, I thought it might cheer people up a bit. I walked along and seeing all those happy, smiling faces was good, I enjoyed it,” said Major Paterson.

“I play for about ten minutes, I go round the corner and up and down, I walk quite a bit, it’s been good exercise.”

An experienced bagpipe player, Major Paterson has enjoyed the woodwind instrument nearly all his life: “I’ve been playing since I was 12, I’m 72 now, so a wee while!”

The performances have been well received and many people have commented on social media: “I’ve had lots of people saying how great it is, one chap got his saxophone out, trying to play along. I thought people would get fed up with it but they’re not.”

The talented piper plays regularly with the Reading Scottish Pipe Band and has inspired other members of the group to get their bagpipes out:

“I sent a note around saying what I was doing and that it went down very well. Others are doing it too now, one chap goes and plays outside a care home.”

The band currently practice via Zoom sessions, and despite lockdown are still able to give training to members of their Youth Band.

As well as enjoying his bagpipes, Major Paterson says lockdown has given him time to work on his garden:

“It’s not bothering me at all! My garden was such a mess, so I’ve had lots of time out there.”

What are you doing for your Clap For Carers? Email your story to news@wokinghampaper.co.uk

