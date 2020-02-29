Places open for charity race night that will help Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice

A charity race night is being held at Kennet Valley Club in Calcot on Friday, March 6, to raise vital funds for the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice.

Organised by the hospice’s lymphoedema team, the event will see revellers place their bets on a number of virtual horse races to be in with a chance of winning. Additional fun games such as human bingo will be played, and guests can enjoy nibbles and drinks from the fully-licensed bar.

Taking place on World Lymphoedema Day, the evening also aims to raise awareness of lymphoedema, a chronic condition which causes swelling in the body’s tissues and often affects people after treatment for cancer.

Jan Bell, Lymphoedema Therapist at the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice said: “This is set to be a brilliant evening and we hope to see lots of members of the local community come along and gee-up for a night at the races!

All the money raised will help the hospice continue to provide expert care and compassion to those with life-limiting conditions, including supporting those with lymphoedema to control their symptoms and improve their quality of life.”

Tickets to the race night, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £5 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, email dokh.fundraising@sueryder.org, call 0118 9550 433 or visit the fundraising office at the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice on Liebenrood Road, Reading.

For more information about the Duchess of Kent Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/how-we-can-help/duchess-of-kent-hospice