Plan to make Woodley's parks more accessible thanks to £260,000 investment

PARKS across Woodley will become more accessible for all children thanks to a planned £260,000 investment.

The Memorial Ground will see a £200,000 redesign, with two other parks identified for improvements.

In a report published by Woodley Town Council, they noted that some of the sites have equipment which is more than 30 years old.

Although it has been maintained and is in good condition, it has limited accessibility for wheelchairs and children with a range of needs.

The report notes that: “Modern, public play areas should have inclusivity designed into the equipment and environment in a way that does not detract from the play value of the site for children with a variety of abilities and needs.”

Plans for the Memorial Ground include an entire redesign from landscape architects and play companies.

The town council hopes to create a destination site, attracting visitors from further afield, due to the inclusive nature of the space, access and parking.

They hope to include pathways, planted areas and seating areas alongside appropriate and inclusive play equipment — designed to stimulate as wide a range of abilities as possible.

The project will be funded by Section 106 money – developer contributions – and is currently in the design discussion stages.

Malone Park may see an investment of £50,000 to build a path to play area.

Currently, the only way into the play area is over uneven grass, which makes it difficult for wheelchair users, as well as child buggies and mobility scooters.

The Town Council also hopes to install more inclusive play equipment into the play area.

Although Woodford park was only installed 10 years ago — with additional toddler equipment added in 2012 — the Town Council still hopes to invest £10,000, adding inclusive equipment items and possible access improvements to the site.

However, the £60,000 funding for Woodford Park and Malone Park has not yet been secured.