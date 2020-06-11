Plans for Coppid Beech park and ride sent for approval

Plans for a new park and ride service could improve a key transport route between Wokingham and Bracknell, while going easy on the environment.

Wokingham Borough Council has applied for planning permission to build the Coppid Beech 250-space service located next to the A329M and near the boundary with Bracknell Forest.

The £3 million project will be paid for by £2.4 million from Government’s Local Growth Fund from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, while the remaining cost will be paid by the council.

Once built the park and ride would help reduce congestion along the A329 into both towns, as well as improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions in the borough.

Executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen said: “A new park and ride at Coppid Beech will help us to ease congestion on the A329 London Road in and out of Wokingham town centre.

“It helps give residents in the area more sustainable transport options for travelling into Wokingham or Bracknell thanks to the potential to link up with the already high quality bus service in the area.”

Bus services linked to the park and ride will take passengers into the Wokingham and Bracknell town centres and be predominately used for employment trips during weekdays, and leisure trips during weekends.

It may also link up with the existing 3/4/X4 Reading Buses routes from Reading to Bracknell, via Wokingham, and Courtney Buses route 151 between the two towns.

Subject to planning permission, construction work on the project is due to start in winter 2020 with completion later in 2021.

The land allocated for the application, set to include cycle and motorcycle parking spaces and electric car charging points, was previously agreed for this use as part of the Keephatch Gardens development east of Wokingham town centre.

And the council is also working on two other park and ride projects in the borough in line with its climate emergency action plan which aims to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint by reducing carbon dioxide emissions from transport.

Executive member for climate emergency Cllr Gregor Murray said: “Our climate emergency action plan has set ambitious targets to increase use of public transport to help cut our carbon footprint and improve air quality.

“While this park and ride was conceived before we declared a climate emergency, it provides the kind of infrastructure we need to achieve our targets.”

Winnersh Triangle park and ride, next to Winnersh Triangle train station, is also currently going through the planning application process.

The council submitted an application to create decked parking, by adding an extra floor to the existing car park, in April as part of the £5.4million project.

The project has also been supported by Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, which is providing more than £4.3million towards it.

CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, Alison Webster said: “We are delighted that a contribution from the LEP’s Local Growth Fund will be able to help ease congestion for commuters and residents in the Bracknell and Wokingham area.

“This funding supports the additional infrastructure projects being delivered in Berkshire.”