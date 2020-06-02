Plans for new artisan market for Crowthorne

A NEW market could be launched in Crowthorne, after hundreds of residents declared their support for the idea, writes Jess Warren.

Earlier this month, Crowthorne Parish Council proposed the idea of a fruit, vegetable and artisan bakery outdoor market.

If approved, the market would run on Fridays and Sundays from Morgan Centre car park on Lower Broadmoor Road.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “The Parish Council is looking into the feasibility of reinstating the market at the Morgan Centre car park on Fridays and Sundays, with stalls selling fresh veg — mostly British grown — fruit and an artisan bakery with breads, bakes and pies.

“The produce is not pre-packaged and customers are able to bring their own bags or use paper bags supplied by the stall holder if preferred.

“The market would enable people to walk to the village to buy produce if they live nearby, or to park in the car park which will be on site if they live further away.

“Outdoor markets are a great way to shop with social distancing at the forefront of everyone’s mind at the minute.

“It is also hoped that a regular market will start to attract more footfall to the High Street for other produce not available from the market, as shops are gradually allowed to reopen over the coming weeks and months.”

And almost 450 local residents declared their support for the venture.

Now, the Parish clerk is working on a proposal for the borough council. If this is approved, theycan then submit an application for a licence.