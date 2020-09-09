Plans to build 260 houses on Reading Golf Course are ‘highly concerning’, say residents

A RECENT survey has shown that residents are highly concerned about the impact of building 260 houses on part of Reading Golf Course.

In May, a planning application was submitted to demolish the existing clubhouse, accommodation, and storage at the site, and build a range of homes, some of which are social homes.

Matt Rodda, MP for Reading East, has since carried out a survey to gather public opinion on the proposed development.

Mr Rodda said, “The survey clearly shows a high level of concern among people living in Caversham and Emmer Green.

“I hope the developers will consider local residents’ views and withdraw the plan.”

1,700 people have completed the online survey so far.

And initial results suggest that residents are extremely concerned about the plans to build on Reading Golf Course. But responses from paper surveys circulated in Caversham have not yet been included in the results.

The survey asks respondents how they feel about the impact of the proposed development in terms of increasing traffic, affecting local services, impacting the environment, and causing disruption through building work.

So far, 81% of residents surveyed have said they’re very concerned about the proposed development as a whole.

More than 80% of people are also very concerned about increased traffic, the impact upon local services, and the impact on the countryside.

The disruption caused by building work is of least concern, according to the survey results, with 58% of respondents highly concerned about it.

To find out more about the Reading Golf Course planning application, search application number 200713 on the Reading Borough Council website.

To complete Mr Rodda’s survey, visit: mattroddamp.com/content/reading-golf-course