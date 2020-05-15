Plans to build new 3G pitches at Cantley

FOOTBALL teams across the borough are one step closer to a new training pitch at Cantley Park.

On Thursday, April 23, Neil Jones, senior construction project manager at the borough council applied to build a new 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) at Cantley Park recreation ground.

The plans also include floodlights, a viewing balcony and cafe, 39 new car parking spaces and improvements to existing grass pitches.

The existing pavilion would also be refurbished to create new changing facilities.

If approved, this will be the fifth 3G pitch built in the borough.

Currently, there are 534 active football teams across the borough — but not enough training facilities.

Earlier this year, the borough council said that an additional nine 3G pitches are needed as teams often left to travel outside the borough to use football pitches and winter training facilities.

In December, Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said that the park needed modernising as it is used so frequently.

But the application has already attracted criticism.

Benning Way resident, Ian Rodwell has objected to the plans via the council website.

He said: “There is already an all weather pitch and why should more green space be given over to cars?

“How about, just for once, considering the views of people wanting green spaces preserved and not built over.

“You have already decimated Cantley Park in recent years, the awful tennis courts with searchlights, the numerous green areas now blighted with footpaths and yet more lighting.”

Mr Rodwell said he was concerned Cantley Park would look “as bad as the Elms

Field development” if the plans were approved.

And Wokingham Town Council has asked for the consultation end date on Friday, May 29 to be extended until Thursday, June 4 — after the Planning & Transportation meeting.

