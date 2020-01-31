Plans to move Wokingham Borough primary school to new premises two miles away

A POPULAR Primary School could be on the move next year if the consultation is successful.

Last night, Wokingham Borough Council’s decision-making executive backed the proposal for Farley Hill Primary School to relocate to the new school being built in Arborfield Garrison.

It is hoped that the oversubscribed school can move into new, larger premises.

However, this must go to a consultation first — starting in February and running for 30 days.

After this, a decision can be expected in March.

A new primary school is currently being built in the Arborfield Garrison major development area and will be ready to open its doors in September 2021.

But a decision needs to be made about how it will be managed.

Only Farley Hill Primary School fits the council’s and the Department for Education’s requirements as it is a small local school — 210 places — that already serves the Arborfield Garrison area.

The proposal deals with small classrooms in old buildings at Farley Hill School, reduces traffic congestion in Farley Hill village and enables school capacity to grow flexibly, in line with the development of the new Arborfield Garrison community.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said; “We have a duty to ensure there are sufficient school places across the whole of the Wokingham Borough. When additional places are needed we can provide them by expanding existing schools.

“Our preferred approach is to expand Farley Hill Primary School as this would help meet the needs of the growing community in Arborfield.

“Opening a school on the Garrison will undoubtedly be popular with local families. These proposals would help minimise traffic congestion and carbon impacts of residents driving their children to school.

“We believe it will ensure a popular, Ofsted ‘good’ school could expand in line with parental preferences. But we must consult on our preferred approach first.”

The council says they have already discussed these proposals informally with local stakeholders.