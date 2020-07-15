PLASTIC FREE HOME: Covid-19 and climate change – will we learn our lesson?

David Lamont

There has never been a time when more people are out of touch with the natural world than now,” said Sir David Attenborough in January last year.

Just 18 months later, look where we are.

In the midst of a global pandemic that many experts have attributed in part to our “lack of respect for nature” and to the “wilful destruction of our planet”. And, they warn, there will be more to come.

Renowned naturalist Jane Goodall warmed recently that “humanity will be finished” if we do not change our ways. Planet Earth is sick and we, humans, are the virus.

Has the river always been that clear? Is the sky bluer than it was before? Are the birds and bees louder than normal? Questions that many of us will have posed or been asked while enjoying time in the garden or a relaxing walk in recent weeks. For the best part, the answer is that nature is as it was. Beautiful. Breathtaking. But fragile.

The difference is we have been afforded (or taken) the time to notice it.

As a family of four, one of the highlights of lockdown proper was watching the Blue Tits nesting in our garden feeding and taking flight for the first time.

A precious moment we’d have almost certainly missed in an unchanged world.

Similarly, I was reminded of the strange new normal we have all had to get used to when standing on our doorstep and looking out just a few weeks ago. Something caught my eye in the sky… It was a plane.

I stood for a moment and stared. I realised that it was the first one I could remembering having seen in perhaps two months. An everyday event had become an extraordinary one.

As the Covid-19 crisis gathered pace back in January, the environment was the dominant topic at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The likes of Earth Day, World Environment Day, World Wildlife Day, Global Recycling Day, World Water Day, 30 Days Wild and even Bat Appreciation Day (a tougher sell this year) have since come and gone. And the Cop26 climate talks, due to be held in Glasgow, have been postponed until 2021.

The crucial question is, have the past three months taught us a much needed lesson and brought things to the fore in a way that the events above could never hope to? Have we begun to reconnect and to fall back in love with nature?

Research shows that many more people are walking, cycling, visiting green spaces and gardening now than prior to the pandemic.

We are, of course, travelling far less and in some cases differently, swapping far flung holidays for time at or close to home, shopping locally and learning to appreciate what we already have as opposed to (often) buying what we don’t need.

Fast fashion has slowed, factories have stood still and new car sales have plummeted, with oil prices reaching historical lows.

We are a long way off turning the tide in the fight against climate change but let us hope that we have begun to dip a toe in the retreating waves.

This year will undoubtedly continue to teach us much about ourselves and about what really matters.

It is our collective responsibility to do our homework, to further embrace these lessons and new habits, and to leave old ones behind as normality gradually remerges.

Sir David recently expressed hope for the longer term, saying he felt that “the nations of the world are beginning to see that our survival depends on co-operation.” He tempered this by pointing out that the pandemic has “swept climate change off the front pages” and that “we’ve got to get it back there”.

Let’s make that happen.

PS – I apologise that I had to take a break from this column for a short while. Life has been somewhat of a juggling act but I’m delighted to be back. Thank you to Phil and Wokingham.Today for keeping my page warm for me.

