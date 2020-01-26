PLASTIC FREE HOME: Supermarket recycling

David Lamont

With schemes like Terracycle gaining a wealth of attention and local authorities continuing to improve their own recycling offerings, it’s noticeable how quiet UK supermarkets are remaining on the subject of recycling.

Many Britons don’t realise just how many items they can recycle at many of the country’s leading supermarkets, albeit typically more so at the larger stores.

Some of the big brands will also reward you, with loyalty card points or financial incentives, to return, reuse and recycle certain things in store, something we are likely to see a lot more of us going forward.

Because the supermarkets have seemingly gone for a half-hearted approach and don’t exactly go out of their way to educate their customers on the available facilities.

We’ve seen accusations of “greenwashing” and tokenism aimed at them as a result.

But let’s be positive, a lot is already possible and supermarkets are in some sense trying.

Nearly all of the UK’s leading supermarket chains have signed up to the UK Plastics Pact, launched in April 2018, and some efforts have attracted praise from the likes of the WWF.

We’d like to support their efforts to date by highlighting below what you can recycle in store…

Items that you may be able to recycle (always check with your local store) include:

Paper and card

Plastic drinks bottles

Carrier bags

Bread bags

Fruit/veg bags

Cereal box inner bags

Newspaper/magazine wrappers

Loo/kitchen roll wrappers

Crisp packets

Bubble wrap

Glass

Cans

Tetrapak cartons

Baby food pouches

Pet food pouches

Contact lenses

Clothes/shoes/textiles

Books

Batteries

Small electrical

For specific information on what you can recycle and where, visit the website of your supermarket.

