Play parks across Wokingham borough to be shut due to coronavirus

PLAY PARKS across Wokingham borough are to be closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been concerns raised that by letting children play in the popular parks such as Dinton Pastures or Elms Field, there is an increased risk of transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

As a result, signs will be placed at each of the parks warning parents and carers that the play areas have been shut and reminding them of the need to follow social distancing guidelines.

Where possible, play areas will be locked to prevent children from getting through.

And the council is hoping that drinking fountains will be switched off and any gathering that could bring people together will be postponmed or cancelled.

A statement placed on the council’s social media pages said: “In order to support social distancing to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, we have decided to close all of our play areas.

“Over the coming days each of the borough council’s 99 play areas will have signage installed informing residents that the play area is closed and reminding people to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus and to keep them and their families safe.

“Those play areas that are able to will also be locked.🔒

“Many of the town and parish council’s in the borough operate play areas. We are asking them to close these as well and offering to install signage for them.”