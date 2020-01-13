PLAYER RATINGS: Royals salvage last gasp draw in stoppage time drama against Forest

READING salvaged a draw with the final kick of the game as Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo turned the ball into his own net just moments after Ben Watson had given the visitors the lead deep into stoppage time.

Rafael 7: Saved Reading with a brilliant piece of goalkeeping in the second half to dive at the feet of Lewis Grabban and knock the ball out of his stride when he was one-on-one with the keeper.



Tyler Blackett 7: Was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring in the second half when he cut into the box and hit the far post with a low drive. Has impressed in recent weeks and the club will be desperate to keep hold of him amid interest from abroad.



Liam Moore 7: Lead well from the back and kept Grabban quiet for most of the game. Put in some vital blocks and tackles when Reading were under pressure in the first half.





Michael Morrison 6: Defended well arially and somehow didn’t get on the scoresheet in the second half after his effort was cleared off the line from a few yards out following a scramble from a corer.



Chris Gunter 6: Doesn’t provide the same attacking threat as Yiadom, but has stood in fairly well during his absence.



Pele 6: Has looked far more comfortable in recent weeks. Provided good defensive cover and worked his socks off despite his passing occasionally being sloppy.



Charlie Adam 7: Has become a vital part of the side in the last couple of months. One of the most accomplished passers of the ball in the division and put in a good shift for 70 minutes before he was replaced by Obita.





Charlie Adam. Pictures by Steve Smyth.

John Swift 6: Struggled to influence the game as much as he usually does. Improved in the second half but gave the ball away cheaply on a few occasions.



Ovie Ejaria 6: Nullified by Forest for most of the first half, but still did provide a bright spark for Reading despite being shifted out wide for the majority of the game opposed to his favoured position in the middle.



Yakou Meite 5: Was unlucky not to have scored in the first half after Samba made a smart save at his near post to deny him. Had a shout for a penalty turned down in the second half.



Sam Baldock 5: A relatively quiet afternoon from the usually lively forward who struggled to test a resolute Forest defence. Substituted for Puscas after an hour.



Subs

Jordan Obita 7: Provided a brilliant cross in the dying embers of the game which was turned in by Figueiredo for an own goal with the final kick of the game to salvage a point.



George Puscas 7: Returned after a few weeks out injured and had a hand in the Reading equaliser as he lurked at the near post before Figueiredo diverted the ball into his own net.

