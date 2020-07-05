POETRY CORNER: A tale of two coronas

Alas and alack the corona attack

Has shaken the world with alarm

Now I turn back the clock

To my youth and unlock

A Corona in days of more calm

It arrived in a crate

Once a week at our gate

By delivery man in a van

No invisible blight

But a most welcome sight

Of Corona I was quite a fan

In glass bottles it came

And attached to no blame

Crated empties were carted away

An idea fantastic

Unlike tons of plastic

That sea creatures choke on today

A glass now I clink

To the soda pop drink

Not that plague

That has shocked one and all

And remain ultra wary

Of the virus bad fairy

That’s pinning the world to the wall

Gloria Elizabeth Griffiths

