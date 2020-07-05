POETRY CORNER: A tale of two coronas

Alas and alack the corona attack
Has shaken the world with alarm
Now I turn back the clock
To my youth and unlock
A Corona in days of more calm
It arrived in a crate
Once a week at our gate
By delivery man in a van
No invisible blight
But a most welcome sight
Of Corona I was quite a fan
In glass bottles it came
And attached to no blame
Crated empties were carted away
An idea fantastic
Unlike tons of plastic
That sea creatures choke on today
A glass now I clink
To the soda pop drink
Not that plague
That has shocked one and all
And remain ultra wary
Of the virus bad fairy
That’s pinning the world to the wall
Gloria Elizabeth Griffiths
