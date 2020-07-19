POETRY CORNER: Superspreader

Ladies and gentlemen
put your hands together
for those on the front lines
and mourn for those who died.
When it first hit, the virus
moved so fast, that you could
feel the earth by placing your
hand on the surface.
We worked so hard,
we did so much.
We searched for hope,
we got some luck.
But now it’s Saturday night
full of belly and booze —
economy on snooze:
Time to wake up!
With a banging headache
and not knowing if it is the
virus or the corona. No
caring for distancing but
that’s the culture:
Drink and move on!
Super spreader said
“Latter larger charge
Saturday matters!”
Then they whistle away
the germ missiles.
I’m waiting for the day
where we can all be safe.
Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk