The Wokingham Paper

POETRY CORNER: Superspreader

by Phil Creighton0
Coronavirus
Picture: Orna Wachman from Pixabay

Ladies and gentlemen
put your hands together
for those on the front lines
and mourn for those who died.

When it first hit, the virus
moved so fast, that you could
feel the earth by placing your
hand on the surface.

We worked so hard,
we did so much.
We searched for hope,
we got some luck.

But now it’s Saturday night
full of belly and booze —
economy on snooze:
Time to wake up!
With a banging headache
and not knowing if it is the
virus or the corona. No
caring for distancing but

that’s the culture:
Drink and move on!
Super spreader said
“Latter larger charge
Saturday matters!”
Then they whistle away
the germ missiles.

I’m waiting for the day
where we can all be safe.

Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

