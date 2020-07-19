POETRY CORNER: Superspreader

Ladies and gentlemen

put your hands together

for those on the front lines

and mourn for those who died.

When it first hit, the virus

moved so fast, that you could

feel the earth by placing your

hand on the surface.

We worked so hard,

we did so much.

We searched for hope,

we got some luck.

But now it’s Saturday night

full of belly and booze —

economy on snooze:

Time to wake up!

With a banging headache

and not knowing if it is the

virus or the corona. No

caring for distancing but

that’s the culture:

Drink and move on!

Super spreader said

“Latter larger charge

Saturday matters!”

Then they whistle away

the germ missiles.

I’m waiting for the day

where we can all be safe.

