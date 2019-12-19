Police aim to reunite motorbikes with their owners found in Spencers Wood

31-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods

MOTORBIKES and a quad bike have been recovered by police officers investigating an alleged theft – now they are trying to reunite the owners with their machines.

Although the bikes were recovered on Sunday, October 27, Thames Valley Police has only just released a public appeal in a bid to return the property to their rightful homes.

The bikes were found as the force undertook a theft act warrant in Spencers Wood.

Thames Valley Police added that a 31-year-old man was arrested on the same day on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods. He is on police bail until Monday, January 27, 2020.

In a statement, Detective Constable Paul Bentley, who is based at Bracknell and Wokingham police station, said: “If you have been a victim of a burglary or theft and think this property is yours we ask you to contact Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, as you might have vital information that could assist us in our investigation.

“Anyone with information should quote reference 43190334770.”

