Police and council team up to host Crime Prevention Conference next week

RESIDENTS across the borough can learn from the experts about how to recognise and prevent themselves from becoming victims of crime.

The Wokingham Crime Conference will take place on Friday, March 13 and will explore cybercrime, courier fraud, telephone scams and doorstep scams.

Residents will be taught how to recognise these forms of crime and what they should do if they find themselves victims to one.

The event will run from 1pm at the Wokingham Borough Council offices, in Shute End.

There will also be representatives from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, Thames Valley Police and Trading Standards sharing their expert advice.

There will be guest talks from the Public Protection team, the CID burglary team and a Cyber-Protection officer from Thames Valley Police to talk about how cracking down on criminals and victim prevention.

There will also be a question and answer session for residents to ask the specifics.

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Being a victim of crime can be very distressing, this is especially true of individuals who may have fallen victim to burglary or fraud offences, it can feel extremely personal.

“The council is an active member of the Wokingham Community Safety Partnership which looks at a multi-agency approach to tackling crime and disorder issues.

“We are therefore very pleased to announce the first of a series of crime prevention conferences that puts the community at the forefront.

“The conference will be an excellent opportunity to hear from experts who will be giving vital advice and tips on how to reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.”

To book a place at the conference, contact Peter Slade on 0118 974 6430 or email peter.slade@wokingham.gov.uk.

If transport prevents any residents from attending, they are advised to contact the council using the details above.