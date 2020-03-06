Police appeal for help to find missing 82-year-old last seen in Notting Hill

POLICE are appealing for help to find an 82-year-old man who was last seen in the Notting Hill.

Robin Auld was last seen at 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, March 5) in the Portland Road area of the London suburb.

Thames Valley Police said that Robin was driving in a maroon-coloured Volvo V50 car from London towards Henley.

He is described as white, with grey hair, around 5ft 10in and of slim build. He also wears glasses.

He was dressed in a tweed jacket and cap when he was last seen.

Investigating officer, Inspector Stephen Clewlow, of High Wycombe police station, said: “We believe that Robin was taking a route he regularly took between London and Henley-on-Thames.

“However he did not arrive in Henley-on-Thames.

“Robin would take this route on a regular basis and it is extremely out of character for him to have gone missing.

“If anyone thinks they have seen Robin, or believes that they may have information on his whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43200076216.

“Alternatively, if Robin sees this message, please make contact with your family or the police, as we are concerned about you.”