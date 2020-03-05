Police appeal for help to trace man after woman sexually assaulted on bus journey

Another woman and two men assaulted on same journey

A WOMAN was sexually assaulted and three other people assaulted while on a bus journey earlier this year, and police are appealing for help to trace a man who they believe can help their investigation.

The incident took place around 3pm on Sunday, January 19, on a bus running from Bracknell to Reading.

Police said that the woman was touched inappropriately over her clothing.

A second woman, in her twenties, and two men, one aged in his twenties and the other in his fifties, were then assaulted.

Thames Valley Police said that no one was injured.

However, they have released a CCTV image of a man that officers believe could have vital information about these incidents.

Investigating officer, PC Daniel Conboy, of Reading police station, said: “I am releasing the CCTV image of this man as I believe he may have vital information about these incidents.

“If anyone recognises him, or has information about the incidents, please contact Thames Valley Police.

“Alternatively, if this person is you, we also ask that you make contact with us.

“Reports can be made by calling Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200020707.

“You can also report online, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”