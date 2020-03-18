Police appeal for information after report of racist abuse on train to Reading

THE British Transport Police have released an image of a man, following a report of racist abuse on a train travelling from London Paddington to Reading.

The incident happened between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday, February 8.

British Transport Police say a male passenger is reported to have made violent threats and subjected a couple to racist abuse.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 2000013541.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.