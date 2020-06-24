Police appeal for information on 15 person brawl outside Wokingham town centre pub

POLICE are now appealing for information following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Wokingham.

At 1.28am on Friday, August 16, 2019, around fifteen people were involved in a fight outside the Gig House on Denmark Street.

The victim — a man in his twenties — was knocked unconscious and suffered a bleed on the brain. He required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police has released two CCTV images of a man that officers would like to speak to following the incident.

Designated investigator Alison Dixon, based at Reading police station, said: “We have been conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and I am releasing these CCTV images now as I believe that this man may have vital information that could assist with my investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or believe that it might be you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43190252824. If you cannot report online, call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”