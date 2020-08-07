Police appeal for witnesses after arson attack on Twyford taxi office

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a taxi office in Twyford was the location of an arson attack.

The incident took place last month, but British Transport Police has only just issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

They said that a man was involved in an ‘altercation’ with a taxi driver outside Twford’s railway station, in Station Road, around 10pm on Sunday, July 5.

The man then went round the back of the Loddon Cars office, known as Old Weighbridge House and next to the station car park.

He then walked towards the railway station.

The Loddon Cars office remains fenced off a month after the arson attack Picture: Phil Creighton

British Transport Police said that after the man left, the building was seen to be on fire; the fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The office is currently sealed off with metal barriers, and damage including scorch marks and a damaged roof can be seen.

At the rear of the property there are are some fire-scorched items including a radiator and a window frame.

British Transport Police said they are treating the incident as arson and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

The rear of the Loddon Cars office has been heavily damaged by the fire Picture: Phil Creighton

The force can be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 156 of 10/07/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.