Police appeal for witnesses after fatal M4 crash involving lorry and pedestrian

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the M4 this morning.

At around 12.30am, a man in his forties was walking on the motorway where he was involved in a collision with a lorry. He died at the scene.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11 and no one else was injured.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, PC James Baker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also I would urge motorists who have a dash-cam and were travelling on the M4 in both directions to check footage in case it may have captured what happened.

“You can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200282049.”