Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted with pole causing serious head injury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted on Tuesday and admitted to hopsital.

The boy was on Crescent Road, Reading when he was assaulted by two males on bikes at approximately 8pm.

Thames Valley Police said they hit and kicked the boy repeatedly and it is believed they used a pole as a weapon which caused the him a serious head injury.

The teenager remains in hospital at this time in a serious, but stable condition.

The two offenders are described as of athletic build and wearing dark clothing.

A 15-year-old boy from Wokingham has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is still in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Larissa Pinder of Reading police station, said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information with regards to this incident.

“There would have been a number of vehicles and pedestrians in the area at the time so we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen something.

“If you have dash-cam from the area or CCTV footage which could help with our enquiries, please contact us.

“If you have information which could help, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43200073536.

“If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”