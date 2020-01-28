Police appeal for witnesses after theft in Wokingham Town Centre

THAMES VALLEY Police is appealing for witnesses following a theft in Wokingham last week.

Between noon and 1pm on Thursday, January 23, a woman was in her car — parked on Denmark Street — after withdrawing cash from Nationwide.

There was a loud knock on her driver’s side window and a man was shouting in a foreign language and pointing at the floor towards the back of her car.

The woman opened her car door to look down and saw he was pointing at some money. Worried she had dropped it, she began to lean down and pick it up whilst the man continued to point at the floor and was moving towards the back of her car.

She got out of her car to pick up the cash and when she stood up, the man had gone.

She returned to her car and checked her bag to find that the cash she had withdrawn was gone. Nothing else was taken.

She had also noticed another man standing nearby who may not have anything to do with the offence, but may have witnessed what happened.

Police say the offender is described as dark skinned, which seemed quite weathered, and possibly Eastern European from what he was shouting.

They add that his face was unshaven, sunken and thin and he looked to be in his late 50s or 60s.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing and a knitted woollen hat with a black and grey pattern.

The man who was standing nearby is described as white, possibly in his 50s, with blonde hair. He was wearing a brown jacket or coat.

The police are appealing to anyone who was in Nationwide on Broad Street between noon and 12.15 pm that may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in or around the building society, or anyone on Denmark Street near Nandos between 12.15 pm and 1pm who may have seen the offence take place.

They are advised to call the police via the 24 hour non-emergency telephone number 101 or use the online form www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tell-us quoting reference number 43200025611.

Alternatively, if you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.