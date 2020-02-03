Police appeal for witnesses after young woman sexually assaulted and mugged

POLICE ARE appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted and mugged in Reading over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 2 between 3.30am and 4am in Merchants Place.

The victim — an 18-year-old woman — left the Q Club with four men and walked with them along Friar Street and then into Merchants Place.

When they were in Merchants Place, the men pinned the woman against a wall and then sexually assaulted her by repeatedly touching her inappropriately.

The men were then disturbed by two people who came out of a nearby block of flats, and the victim was able to get away from the group and into a taxi.

During the incident she also had her phone, watch and some cash stolen from her.

The men are all white and aged between 22 and 26.

Two of them had dark hair, and two had blonde hair. Two of them had beards, and two are described as having a muscular build.

One of the men was wearing a white Kenzo t-shirt with a tiger print on the back.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jon Morley, based at Reading police station, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the victim and we have launched an investigation in order to identify those responsible.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could be relevant to our investigation.

“It is also important that we identify the taxi driver who picked up the victim, as they could have vital information.

“If you have any details which could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200036807.”