Police appeal for witnesses to a Winnersh burglary on Sunday

POLICE ARE now appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Woodward Close, Winnersh at the weekend.

On Sunday, April 5, at 6.44pm, three men were seen running away from a property on Woodward Close after smashing a rear window.

The men were seen leaving the area in a grey Audi S6 with the partial registration SP07***. It is not known whether anything was taken from the property at this time.

Earlier on Sunday, a grey Audi with the partial registration LP07*** was also seen parked on Jigs Lane North in Warfield.

At 5.47pm, an elderly resident saw two men with their faces covered looking through her window. The two men walked away when they saw her inside and left in a vehicle.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Terry Dixon, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I believe that these incidents may be connected and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“If you noticed a grey Audi and people acting suspiciously in either of these areas, or have any other information that could help with my investigation, please get in touch.

“You can report via our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200105846. If you are unable to report online, you can call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”