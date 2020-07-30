Police appeal for witnesses to Wokingham burglary after toddler attacked with electric screwdriver

POLICE ARE appealing for witnesses to aggravated burglary in Wokingham.

At 9.50pm on Tuesday, five men broke into a house on London Road by damaging the front door.

The men demanded money and attacked a man and woman in their fifties and an 18-month-old toddler with an electric screwdriver. One of the victims was also sprayed with a cleaning fluid.

The men — in their late teens or early twenties — were all wearing face coverings as they rifled-through the house and stole a laptop.

The victims received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The men then drove off in a dark coloured Audi TT, after driving the car towards the man who tried to stop them from leaving.

They drove off towards the A329.

Earlier that night, at 9.15pm thieves broke into a house in Earley, smashing the rear patio door to a house on Clevedon Drive.

They stole jewellery, bank cards and a spare car key. The house was empty at the time, and they left in the same dark coloured Audi TT.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Becky Clough, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I believe that these incidents are linked and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about these incidents to come forward.

“I am appealing particularly to motorists who were driving in the area to check their dash-cam footage and to any residents of these areas to check their CCTV and doorbell footage and get in touch if they can help with my investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200232615, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”