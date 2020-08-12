Police appeal: Motorbike crash in Shinfield leaves biker with life-changing shoulder injury

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash between a bike and car in Shinfield.

At around 2.25pm on Friday, August 7, there was a crash between a man riding a red Lexmoto Arizona motorcycle and a grey Mercedes E300 on the roundabout on School Green.

The motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, sustained a life-changing shoulder injury and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Payne of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“I am appealing particularly to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cam footage and come forward if you feel that you could help with my investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200248968, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”