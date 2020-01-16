Police appeal to find man last seen in Sonning on Saturday

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is believed to be missing in Sonning.

Alexander Stern, aged 36, who is from the Kensington area of London, was last seen in the Bull Inn, Sonning at about 7.30pm on Saturday, January 11.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a rucksack. Police said that they believe it is possible that he is no longer in possession of the rucksack.

And the Missing People Facebook page said he had last been seen in Kensington on Friday, January 9: ” Alexander we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. Anytime. Free. Confidential. 116000.”

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Ben Henley said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Alexander’s welfare and I would like to appeal for anyone who has seen him, or who might have any information as to his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43200016370.”