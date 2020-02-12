Police appeal to find owner of jacket after incident at Wokingham's railway station

POLICE are trying to trace a good samaritan who helped out during an incident at Wokingham’s railway station earlier this week.

They want to reunite the helper with her warm winter coat, as well as saying thank you.

The incident took place on Monday on the bridge by the station on the edge of Wokingham’s town centre.

British Transport Police tweeted the appeal, saying: “We are trying to locate the good simaritan who assisted officers with a distressed female on a bridge in Wokingham on 10/2/20

“Firstly we would like to thank you, and secondly we would like to reunite you with the coat you gave the female to stay warm!”

The owner of the jacket is asked to send the police a direct message on the Twitter platform so they can be reunited.

