Police appeal to find owners of recovered jewellery

THAMES VALLEY Police is releasing a new appeal to find the owners of pieces of jewellery that has been recovered during an investigation in Reading and Wokingham.

The appeal is in connection with a conspiracy to steal investigation across Reading and Wokingham between the period March and November last year.

Two men and a woman have been charged with conspiracy to steal in connection with this investigation and are awaiting trial.

Photos of four pieces of jewellery have been released by the force today.

Picture: Thames Valley Police

Picture: Thames Valley Police

Picture: Thames Valley Police

Picture: Thames Valley Police

The jewellery pictured was recovered during a house search in Reading and the Police are trying to identify the owners.

If you think you recognise the jewellery or know the owners then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

You can contact the force by visiting a police station, going onto our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43190360400.