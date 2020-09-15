Police arrest 14-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder after Tilehurst double stabbing on Saturday

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm, following a double stabbing in Tilehurst on Saturday evening,

Last night, Thames Valley Police arrested the teenager, who remains in police custody.

The stabbing happened in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, at around 11.30pm on Saturday when two 16-year-old boys suffered knife wounds.

One of the boys remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, and the other victim has been discharged from hospital.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Mike Hall, based at Newbury police station, said: “We remain in the early stages of this investigation, but have now made one arrest.

“I would ask people not to speculate as to the circumstances surrounding this incident, but I would like to renew my appeal for anybody who witnessed what happened on Saturday night who have not already made contact with police to please do so.

“We have been very grateful for the support the local community have shown so far and appreciate all those who have come forward with information.”

On Sunday, police enforced stop and search powers across the Tilehurst area to look for items relating to the incident

Mr Hall added: “I would also like to reiterate my previous request not to share any images or footage you may have on social media, but please report this to police.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference 43200286779 or make a report online.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.