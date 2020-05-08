Police arrest two Wokingham men on suspicion of rape

POLICE HAVE arrested three men after a serious sexual assault during the early hours this morning.

At 2am today, the victim — a 31-year-old woman — was heard shouting for help in Victoria Park, Hodsoll Road, Reading. Nearby residents then called the police.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Reading on suspicion of attempted rape, and a 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old man from Wokingham on suspicion of rape.

All three men remain in custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant James Jackson, of Reading Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was clearly an extremely distressing incident for the victim and she is being fully supported by specially trained officers.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the local area whilst we carry out our investigation and there is currently a scene watch in place in Victoria Park.

“If anyone has any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach and talk to officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to please get in touch. You can do this by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200135644.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”