Police believe body found in Charvil is man who went missing in January

POLICE believe they have found the body of a man who went missing in Sonning in January.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said that a body was seen in the river by Charvil on Friday, April 3.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be that of Alexander Stern, who was last seen on January 11.

The force said that Alexander’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Alexander’s next of kin has been informed and is being supported at this time.

They wish to express their gratitude to the community for their support throughout this difficult time.