The Wokingham Paper

Police call explosive removal experts to Fincampstead home

by Phil Creighton0
Orbit Close
Police officers were called to Orbit Close in Finchampstead on Wednesday

POLICE officers called to a Finchampstead street had to bring in explosive removal experts.

They were investigating a find at Orbit Close on Wednesday, June 17. 

Officers said they were looking at a “non-recent military ordnance” – munitions of some kind – and needed to call on back-up to ensure it could be removed safely. 

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called to an address in Orbit Close, Finchampstead, on Wednesday, June 17, at 2.51pm after an item of non-recent military ordnance at a property.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Ministry of Defence were called to the scene and they removed the item to a safe place and safely disposed the ordnance.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Hot Wheels of Wokingham

Taz Usher

Prime Minister takes time out from campaigning to open new Sonning parish hall

Gemma Davidson

Barkham man jailed for three years after mugging pensioner

Jess Warren

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.