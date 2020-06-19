Police call explosive removal experts to Fincampstead home

POLICE officers called to a Finchampstead street had to bring in explosive removal experts.

They were investigating a find at Orbit Close on Wednesday, June 17.

Officers said they were looking at a “non-recent military ordnance” – munitions of some kind – and needed to call on back-up to ensure it could be removed safely.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called to an address in Orbit Close, Finchampstead, on Wednesday, June 17, at 2.51pm after an item of non-recent military ordnance at a property.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Ministry of Defence were called to the scene and they removed the item to a safe place and safely disposed the ordnance.”