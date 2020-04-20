Police called to Finchampstead close after man dies

POLICE were called to a home in Finchampstead of Saturday morning after a man died.

Residents reported seeing officers from Thames Valley Police and ambulance crews at an address in Orbit Close, off Nine Mile Ride.

Officers said that the death was unexplained, but not suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police was called to an address in Orbit Close, Finchampstead, on Saturday, April 18, where sadly the body of a man aged in his fifties was located.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“The man’s next of kin are aware.”

