Man stabbed in Reading – police close A4 London Road

POLICE have closed the A4 London Road in Reading this evening after a man was stabbed.

The junction with St Bartholomews Road was shut around 6.15pm, where the main cordon is.

Within that main cordon is a second police line, marked out by wheelie bins.

A heavy police presence and several ambulances have been on the scene, and a critical care response Air Ambulance car and helicopter attended.

In a statement posted on social media, Thames Valley Police said: “Our officers are at the scene of an assault which occurred earlier this evening in the London Road area of Reading.

“A man has sustained stab wounds and has been taken to hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

“An investigation into the incident is underway, and members of the public will see an increased police presence while this takes place.”

Thames Valley Police are diverting Kings Road traffic going towards Wokingham on to the Wokingham Road. Police are also turning traffic away at the junctions of Newtown, and there are diversions in place around the Suttons Seeds roundabout leading from the A3290, as well as the A4 London Road.

A scene watch is currently in place.