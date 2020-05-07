Police close access to a Budges Road home after reports of anti-social behaviour

POLICE HAVE partially closed a Wokingham house over reports of anti-social behaviour.

On Tuesday 28 April, Thames Valley Police secured a Partial Closure Order on a home on Budges Road, Wokingham.

This was granted by Reading Magistrates Court under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Disorder Act 2014.

The closure order prohibits anyone other than specified persons listed on the order from entering the property for a period of three months.

Anyone without reasonable excuse who enters the premises would be liable on summary conviction to imprisonment, a fine, or both.

PC Laura Wright, based at Bracknell and Wokingham station, said: “I am confident that with the order in place, the sort of behaviour that residents have had to put up with will now cease and it will send a very clear message that we will not tolerate behaviour which impacts on the quality of life of others. We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies to achieve this.”

“We are committed to safeguarding residents and will do what is necessary to protect our communities from anti-social behaviour and crime. This demonstrates that we will do all we can to assist the community in addressing these issues and that we are committed to supporting them in creating a safe community to live in.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour activity in their neighbourhood can report this using the TVP online form or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.